Weather Blog: Great June weather, looking ahead to 4th of July

Good Sunday bloggers,

A strong summer cold front moved through Saturday night leading to a much more comfortable air mass. We are in for some great June weather today and tomorrow along with free air conditioning tonight.

Temperatures this morning dropped to the 40s from Wyoming to western South Dakota to northern Nebraska.

Jeff Penner

How long will this comfortable weather last? When is the next chance of rain? Many locations still need rain. What is it looking like for the 4th of July? Answers are in the five-and-a-half minute video below.

Have a great week ahead and stay healthy.