Watch Now
Weather

Actions

Weather Blog: Great June weather, looking ahead to 4th of July

1.jpg
Jeff Penner
1.jpg
Posted at 8:02 AM, Jun 26, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-26 09:05:22-04

Good Sunday bloggers,

A strong summer cold front moved through Saturday night leading to a much more comfortable air mass. We are in for some great June weather today and tomorrow along with free air conditioning tonight.

Temperatures this morning dropped to the 40s from Wyoming to western South Dakota to northern Nebraska.

3.jpg

How long will this comfortable weather last? When is the next chance of rain? Many locations still need rain. What is it looking like for the 4th of July? Answers are in the five-and-a-half minute video below.

Have a great week ahead and stay healthy.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Download Storm Shield App, www.StormShieldAlerts.com

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
12:34 PM, Dec 17, 2018