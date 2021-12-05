Weather Blog - Great Tailgating Weather And Then A Cold Blast Arrives

Good morning bloggers,

A quick blog today! It is starting out cloudy, and there is a cold front coming our way. The front will arrive later this afternoon, and this allows us some time to bring just a little sun and warm up into the 60s. Have your coat handy, however, as by kickoff it will be getting windy and turning colder:

Chiefs Forecast

The cold front will blow through and temperatures will drop into the 30s after the game. There is even a slight chance of rain or snow showers, or mixed showers after the game.

A weak disturbance will be moving our way on Monday night into Tuesday morning:

Tuesday Forecast

Today is our 21st day in a row dry. There has been no measurable rain or snow in three full weeks. This map above shows that the snow is again trying to miss our area. There is just a slight chance of snow Tuesday, and we need to keep monitoring to see if it looks a bit stronger as we get closer to Tuesday. For now, it looks like this dry spell may continue. We will discuss a lot more tomorrow.

Thank you for spending a few minutes of your day reading the weather blog. Have a great Sunday, and GO CHIEFS!

Gary