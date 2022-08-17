Weather Blog: Great weather and the next rain chance

Good Wednesday bloggers,

We had our heaviest and most widespread rain on Tuesday since June 24th. This rain was not only much needed, but it pushed the high heat south into Texas. This has left us with some incredibly nice summer weather.

The high heat is not going to return anytime soon, but it will likely return for a few days before we head into the fall.

The rainfall we received was not only beyond needed, but it was still not nearly enough to erase a 5" rainfall deficit we have built up since June 1st.

June 1-August 15 we were 4.76" below average officially. The official rain gauge being at the KCI airport.

Jeff Penner

KCI received 1.19" of rain on Tuesday. So now the new numbers as of August 17th at midnight are us being 3.72" below average since June 1st.

Now, let's think about this for a minute.

We received 1.19" of rain, but we average around 0.15" of rain per day. So, we gained 1.04" on our 4.76" rainfall deficit. If we do not see any rain the next 7-8 days we will erase the 1.19" rainfall benefit and return to 4.75" below average rainfall.

So, we still need more rain. It would be nice to get more rain before the affects of this last rain wear off. That is before we go back to an almost 5" rainfall deficit. The good news is that there are more rain chances in the forecast.

Jeff Penner

Details on the great weather and the next rain chances are in the 5 minute video below.

Have a great rest of your week and stay healthy.