Weather Blog: Great Weather then A Big Storm System

Good Sunday bloggers,

This the 1st sunrise of 2025 after the time change. It was a beautiful & cloudless one.

Jeff Penner

The sunrise today was at 7:39 AM and will set at 7:20 PM. We are up to 11 hours and 41 minutes of daylight. By June 20th, the 1st day of summer we will see almost 15 hours of daylight.

Jeff Penner

We have a nice stretch of weather during the increasing daylight through Thursday, before we have to track quite a storm system.

Highs Monday will be well into the 70s as the storm system we are tracking is heading into the Gulf of Alaska.

Jeff Penner

Jeff Penner

How warm will it get this week? What are the potential impacts of the storm?

Answers are in the almost 5 minute video below.

Have a great week

Stay healthy.