Weather Blog: Great weather then changes for Kansas City's weekend weather

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Good Tuesday bloggers,

After a weird weather day Monday, we are in for three really nice days. Before we look ahead, let's briefly look at yesterday.

There were locations that received way too much rain prompting Flash Flood Warnings next to areas that hardly received any rain. Below are two radar estimated rainfall totals maps. Keep in mind you rain gauge may read different as these are radar estimates. But, they are pretty good.

Locations just south of Ottawa saw nearly 7" of rain! While, 15 miles away amounts were under .25".

Jeff Penner

In the Kansas City area the difference in rain was rather significant. There were parts of Overland Park that saw 2" of rain while 10-20 miles to the south in Olathe amounts were a trace.

Jeff Penner

So, there are some locations that could use rain. The next chance is Friday-Saturday. Let's go through this next change in the weather.

TODAY-THURSDAY:

These days will be similar and very nice with highs around 80, lows in the 50s along with low to moderate humidity. The wind will be from the south at 10-15 mph along with abundant sunshine.

Jeff Penner

FRIDAY:

This may end up being a mostly nice day as the cold front and storm system may wait until Friday night. Assuming that is the case, Friday will see highs around 80° with more clouds and wind. The wind will be S 15-30 mph which makes Friday less nice in any case. The chance of rain and thunderstorms would be low until Friday night. There are some signs, and it is early to be sure, that the thunderstorms will once again be mostly behind the front in the colder air like last week. This will greatly reduce a severe threat.

Jeff Penner

Below you can see the thunderstorms rolling through Friday night at midnight. They are on and behind the front with this data. In order for the severe threat to be much lower these thunderstorms need to be mostly behind the front, not along and behind. Again, way too soon to be sure on this important detail.

Jeff Penner

SATURDAY:

The official high on Saturday may be at midnight just ahead of the cold front. This means most of the day would be spent in the 50s and 40s along with gusty north winds. The potential is there for a cold rain as well due to an upper level storm system tracking to our south.

Jeff Penner

This data has a very small area of cold, heavy rain moving through Saturday morning. It could end up being all day if the storm is stronger and tracks to our south. If it is farther north, then we would see a windy, mostly cloudy and cold Saturday with some morning rain.

Jeff Penner

SUNDAY:

The storm will race into the Great Lakes, and yes will likely bring accumulating snow to Minnesota, Wisconsin and the eastern Dakotas. They are going to be melting much of there 10"-30" snow pack the next 3 days, then possibly a 5"-10" addition.

The rivers, creeks and reservoirs are low due to the fall drought and the the water in the snow has not been released into the water system. So, hopefully, river flooding will not be an issue. Now, if big storm systems keep coming through the Spring, and they likely will, the river flooding equation may change.

Jeff Penner

Have a great rest of your week and stay healthy.