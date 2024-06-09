Weather Blog | Great weather; then steamy weather, thunderstorm weather

Good Sunday, bloggers —

We are in for some great weather this afternoon as the current rain ends this morning.

As of 7:30 a.m., the rain was exiting KC from northwest to southeast.

Jeff Penner

This is the second round of thunderstorms this weekend. The first was Friday night into early Saturday.

The second one was bigger and brought tremendous rain to southern sections of Kansas and Missouri.

These are the radar-estimated rainfall totals from the last two days.

You can see the band of 2"-6" of rain that extends from Garden City to the Ozarks, mostly from last night. Our area received a nice widespread 1"-2" of rain with some locations receiving 2"-3" of rain total with the two rounds.

The best news is that these two main rounds of thunderstorms occurred when the numerous weekend outdoor events were not occurring.

We have more events today as PrideFest and Old Shawnee Days continue.

The Royals will also go for a sweep of the first-place Mariners. The Seattle Mariners are no slouch of a team. What a turnaround for the Royals. The "boys are playing some ball!"

The weather out at the "K" is the same for PrideFest and Old Shawnee Days, and any event in the area that I failed to mention.

The KC Monarchs game was rained out Saturday, so they will play a doubleheader starting at 5:30 p.m.

However, the games will not be at the Legends. They have been relocated to Hoglund Ballpark in Lawrence, Kansas.

And the KC Current play at CPKC Stadium at 5 p.m.

Great weather across the board.

This great weather will last into the early part of the week. Then, we see changes.

Details on these changes are in the 5-minute video below.

Have a great week.

Stay healthy.

