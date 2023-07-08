Weather Blog: Great weather! When is the next chance of rain?

Good Saturday bloggers,

We had some thunderstorms overnight, mostly south of I-70. These were along a cold front that is going to leave us with some great weather. This is great news of you are heading to the Taylor Swift concert. Temperatures will be dropping to the low 70s along with a light wind and lower humidity.

Jeff Penner

The weather may be great for a concert, but I know there are many yards and farms that still need rain as we can not seem to get a widespread rainfall event. When is our next chance of thunderstorms?

The answer is in the 4-minute-video below.

Have a great weekend and stay healthy.