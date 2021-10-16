Weather Blog: Great weekend weather, changes in 7-10 days

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Good Saturday bloggers,

It was a cloudless sunrise, making for a beautiful fall morning.

Jeff Penner

Jeff Penner

The dry air and temperatures around 40 were almost ideal for the runners this morning at the Garmin Kansas City marathon.

This was the first race at about 7 a.m. through the Plaza.

Jeff Penner

MU, K-State and KU are all home this weekend playing in what I think of as perfect football weather. I was born and raised here in KC and I am rooting for all the teams as I went to college at University of Wisconsin-Madison. Their football team is not playing as well as they usually do. I am rooting for them as well.

Jeff Penner

Now back to the weather.

We are in for some great weather after a week of active weather.

There are changes showing up in seven to 10 days. Could we see our first freeze?

Details are in the 4 minute video below.

Have a great weekend and stay healthy.