Weather Blog: Great weekend weather, changes in 7-10 days

Jeff Penner
Posted at 8:39 AM, Oct 16, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-16 09:44:44-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Good Saturday bloggers,

It was a cloudless sunrise, making for a beautiful fall morning.

The dry air and temperatures around 40 were almost ideal for the runners this morning at the Garmin Kansas City marathon.

This was the first race at about 7 a.m. through the Plaza.

MU, K-State and KU are all home this weekend playing in what I think of as perfect football weather. I was born and raised here in KC and I am rooting for all the teams as I went to college at University of Wisconsin-Madison. Their football team is not playing as well as they usually do. I am rooting for them as well.

Now back to the weather.

We are in for some great weather after a week of active weather.

There are changes showing up in seven to 10 days. Could we see our first freeze?

Details are in the 4 minute video below.

Have a great weekend and stay healthy.

