KSHB 41 Weather Blog | Gulf of Mexico tropical system, our next chance of rain is ...

It was the second straight cloudless sunrise on Sunday. The sun rose through smoke on the eastern horizon at 20,000 feet from the wildfires in western North America.

The smoke is mostly east of here. We may see some in our sky later today.

Jeff Penner

It was also the second straight day with lows in the 40s. The last time we had lows in the 40s before Saturday was May 11.

The low was 48° on Saturday and May 11. The last time we were colder than 48°, before today, was May 5.

The low on May 5 was 45°. The low today was unofficially 46°, maybe 45°.

We were two degrees away from a record low Saturday and three degrees away from a record low Sunday.

The official low for today may be 45°, making it the second straight day with lows two degrees away from a record during two straight cloudless sunrises.

We may see a third straight day with lows in the 40s. But, most likely, we will fall short with lows in the low 50s as a warming trend begins.

When is our next chance of rain? A tropical system is organizing in the western Gulf of Mexico.

Will it bring our next chance of rain? Or prevent us from seeing rain?

Details are in the six-and-a-half-minute video below.

