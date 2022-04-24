Watch
Weather Blog: Happy 60th Birthday Gary!

Jeff Penner
Posted at 7:34 AM, Apr 24, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-24 08:35:40-04

Good Sunday bloggers,

Before we get to the weather, one important item. Gary Lezak turns 60 today! 60, unbelievable. I met him when he was 30. He is still a kid at heart!

Thank you for being a great friend, mentor, chief meteorologist and godfather to my son.

Happy Birthday Gary!

The weather has calmed down for Gary's birthday. Today will be a weather 180° from Saturday as we will see much more sun, much less wind and no chance of rain.

2.jpg

The weather pattern is calming down for a few days and then back to chances of thunderstorms.

May and June are on average the wettest months of the year. We average 10.57" of rain total for those two months. Rain every day or every other day is not unusual.

We go day by day through next Sunday in the 5 minute video below.

Have a great week and stay healthy.

