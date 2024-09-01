Weather Blog: Happy September! Great Weather then Tracking 2 Storm Systems

Good September bloggers,

We are now in the last quarter of the year, time is flying. This is also September 1st, also known as August statistics day. The month started without a cloud in the sky allowing us to see the crescent moon and Venus rise before the sun.

Jeff Penner

We will look back at August and then into the first week of September as we have big Royals games and 1 big Chiefs game.

AUGUST STATS:

Officially August will finish as the 22nd driest on record. Records go back to 1888, 136 years ago. Overall it was nearly 1° below average despite highs of 99° on the 25th and 26th. There were many locations on those days that reached 100°-102°.

The high on the 27th was 96°, so we had 3 straight days with highs 95° or higher for the first time this summer. This is also known as a heat wave. It's better to have your first heat wave at the end of the summer instead of at the start. Since fall is around the corner our chances of another heat wave drop fast.

Jeff Penner

Not all locations were drier than average.

The southwest side of KC, in Johnson county, there were 3"-5" of rain. Also, northern Missouri received 4"-6" of rain. Chillicothe was the big winner as far as official reporting stations are concerned with 6.06" of rain in August.

Jeff Penner

There were more locations with below average rainfall as St. Louis received 27% of average rainfall. Central and western Kansas received some decent rain with 100% to 150% of average rainfall.

Jeff Penner

Here is the latest Drought Monitor. The wetter weather out west reduced the drought some with more locations out of a severe drought (level 3 of 5). The drier weather in eastern Missouri and overall around here has brought some level 1/2 of 5 drought conditions.

Jeff Penner

As we look closer in, level 1/2 of 5 drought is increasing around KC. The moderate drought in Johnson county may get knocked down a bit on the next drought monitor as this monitor does not include the heavy rain in Johnson county Tuesday evening.

Northern Missouri is in good shape as they had a wet August.

Jeff Penner

————————————————————————————————————————————————————-Now to the first days of September.

RAINFALL NEXT 7 DAYS:

The first week of September is not going to help much with the drier areas as amounts will be mostly trace-.50". Now, when is the rain going to occur as we are tracking 2 storm systems.

Jeff Penner

TODAY:

Highs will be 80°-85° as a cold front slips through without a cloud along with a northeast breeze at 5-15 mph. Scattered thunderstorms will still be lingering from the Missouri-Arkansas border and south. So, Table Rock Lake may see some thunderstorms.

Jeff Penner

LABOR DAY MORNING:

There will be a fall feel in the air as lows drop to 50°-55°. A few upper 40s may show up in northern Missouri.

Jeff Penner

LABOR DAY AFTERNOON & TUESDAY:

The weather looks spectacular as we see highs 75°-80° along with an east breeze at 5-15 mph. Highs will be in the upper 60s as close as eastern Iowa. High clouds will cross our sky, but the sun will be able to shine through them. Lows will be in the 50s again Tuesday morning.

Jeff Penner

WEDNESDAY:

The first of 2 storm systems we will be tracking will bring scattered showers and thunderstorms to mainly southeast Kansas to southwest to central and eastern Missouri. The map below is valid at 6 a.m. Wednesday. During the day the scattered showers and thunderstorms will track northeast towards Columbia, MO and St. Louis, MO. So, it looks like it will stay south of KC bringing us some clouds. This means we will see more nice weather with highs in the low 80s. You will notice the humidity creep up a bit as well.

Jeff Penner

CHIEFS THURSDAY AFTERNOON:

The second system will be cross the region from northwest to southeast. At this time it looks like we will see a few showers and thunderstorms around with highs in the low to mid 80s.

Jeff Penner

CHIEFS THURSDAY EVENING/NIGHT:

You can see on this map, valid at 7 p.m., there are scattered showers and thunderstorms. Temperatures would be in the 70s.

So, as is, this would mean that the chance of a thunderstorm at Arrowhead during tailgating, kickoff and during the game is about 30%. But, the questions here are the timing of the system and will the system be weaker or stronger. If it is stronger the rain and thunderstorms could be more widespread, but if it is slower the rain would hold off until later Thursday night.

The bottom line...Keep checking the forecast each day to see how this trends as we get closer.

Jeff Penner

————————————————————————————————————————————————————

CHIEFS/ROYALS WEATHER:

At this moment for the Chiefs game, temperatures will drop from the low 80s to mid 70s. There will be a chance of isolated to scattered showers and thunderstorms through the day and night. We will be updating and refining this forecast through the week.

Stay with KSHB 41 for the forecast updates and the game itself. Kickoff is at 7:20 PM on KSHB 41.

Jeff Penner

We can't forget about the Royals in the heat of a playoff chase. Fortunately, on Saturday the Guardians, Twins and Red Sox lost. But, the Royals need to stop the losing ASAP.

They have a big series this week against the Guardians Monday-Wednesday. The weather looks great for all 3 games. We will watch the first system Wednesday, but it looks like it will stay well south of I-70.

Jeff Penner

Have a great rest of your Labor day weekend and week ahead.

Stay healthy.