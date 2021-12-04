Weather Blog: Hawaii blizzard warning, Kansas City strong cold front

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Good Saturday bloggers,

High temperatures this December so far have been 64°, 71° and 66°. Temperatures are running an incredible 17 degrees above average for the first three days of this month. Above to much above average temperatures will continue through Sunday ahead of a strong cold front.

We have seen some spectacular sunrises and sunsets as the primary cloud type the last several days has been cirrus. These really can make for gorgeous sunrises and sunsets as they are highest in the sky and still get the sunlight even though the sun is just below the horizon.

Jeff Penner

Highs today will be around 50°. If you are headed out this evening to a Christmas tree lighting ceremony or perhaps the Luminary Walk out at the Overland Park Arboretum temperatures will drop fast to around 40°.

Jeff Penner

If you are headed to the Chiefs game Sunday night, you will need more than a jacket to stay warm as a strong cold front arrives 3 to 6 p.m. on Sunday.

Jeff Penner

Between this evening and the Chiefs game there will be some ups in the temperature.

Next week will be more like December, how cold? Could we see some snow?

Answers to these questions and more and a look at what is going on in Hawaii are in the 6 and a half minute video below.

Have a great weekend and stay healthy.