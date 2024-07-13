Weather Blog: Heat Advisory then a Cold Front

Good Saturday bloggers,

We are tracking morning thunderstorms, then some high heat, but then a cold front.

Jeff Penner

The morning thunderstorms have been numerous, but south of KC. They rapidly formed between 2 AM and 5 AM. They have been occurring from south of Topeka to just south of KC to Sedalia and Marshall. They have not been severe, but have contained frequent lightning and rainfall rates of 1"-2" per hour.

Jeff Penner

These thunderstorms are tracking southeast and will mostly fall apart by noon. Then, the Heat Advisory kicks in. It will be in effect from Saturday afternoon through Monday. Heat index values will range from 100°-110°. Remember do NOT lock the car until you make sure the kids are out of the car.

Jeff Penner

Here are more heat tips.

Jeff Penner

Let's go through the details of the forecast.

TODAY:

Highs will reach 90°-95° after the morning thunderstorms and clouds dissipate. The humidity will be high, but a breeze from the south-southwest at 10-20 mph will help a bit. The 100° heat will be just west.

Jeff Penner

TONIGHT:

Another disturbance may bring scattered showers and thunderstorms to mainly northern Missouri after midnight. We will see lows in the mid 70s with a bit of a breeze at 10-20 mph from the south.

Jeff Penner

SUNDAY:

After any morning clouds, showers and thunderstorms we will climb to the mid and upper 90s. Again the humidity will be high, but a south-southwest breeze at 10-20 mph will help a bit. Highs may reach 105° in central Kansas with lower humidity. 105° on the thermometer or 105° on the heat index is hot no matter how you say it.

Jeff Penner

MONDAY:

This looks to be the hottest day of this hot stretch. Highs will reach the upper 90s with heat index values 105°-110°. If we reach 95° or higher today and Sunday, then Monday will insure that we have our first official heat wave of the summer. A heat wave around here is having highs 95° or higher for three straight days. At this time we feel that we will fall short. I don't hear any complaints.

Monday is looking windy with south-southwest winds at 15-30 mph. That may help some, or it will probably feel like standing in front of an oven with a fan in front of it. Again, central Kansas will see highs around 105° with lower humidity.

The wind may not help, but a cold front will help. You can see on Monday there is a front on our doorstep.

Jeff Penner

TUESDAY:

There are growing indications that the front will push through during the day. If this happens we will see highs in the 80s. If it waits until evening, then we will have a 4th straight day of high heat. We are going to be optimistic and go for the faster front.

Take a look at the highs in Iowa, eastern Nebraska and northern Missouri, 70s! This is due to clouds, showers and thunderstorms. This is certainly possible here Tuesday or Wednesday.

Jeff Penner

There will be a zone of rain and thunderstorms with the front Tuesday night-Wednesday along the I-70 corridor. It may set up just south of KC. But, it is way too early to get specific on where it will exactly set up.

Jeff Penner

Jeff Penner

The good news is that after the heat exits Tuesday. There are no signs it is coming back anytime soon. We will see several days with highs in the 80s.

Have a great weekend.

Stay cool, stay healthy.