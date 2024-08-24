Weather Blog: Heat Blasts in this Weekend

Good Saturday bloggers,

August 2024 has been running nearly 3.5° degrees below average as we have seen days with clouds and comfortable air. Well, it is August in KC and the comfortable air can't last forever. Heat will be surging in this weekend and in the process we have seen thunderstorms across eastern Kansas and western Missouri, mostly in Missouri.

Jeff Penner

It has been drier than average along with the cooler than average. So, most locations could use some rain. If your yard or farm did not get rain by noon today, then back to the sprinklers. Especially with hot days on the way.

A Heat Advisory is in effect for today and Sunday. But due to the clouds and thunderstorms today, the high heat should get held back until Sunday.

How hot will it get? How long will the heat last? When is our next chance of thunderstorms? What about Labor day weekend?

These questions and more are answered in the 5 minute video below.

