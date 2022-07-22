Weather Blog: Heat Intensifies, then a Cold Front

Good Friday bloggers,

We are facing two issues, both of which are getting worse.

First, it is getting too dry. The latest drought monitor came out Thursday and there is now a severe drought (level 3 of 5) along I-70 from around Oak Grove, MO to Columbia, MO. An expanding moderate drought (level 2 of 5) is growing around the severe drought.

Jeff Penner

A severe drought is covering most of southern Missouri with a pocket of extreme drought (level 4 of 5) in southeast Missouri. The drought in the southwest 1/3 of the USA continues to rage along. This includes much of western Kansas.

Jeff Penner

The good news is that the main part of the corn belt from Iowa to Ohio through northern Missouri is doing much better with not being too dry.

Now, we have some hope here to bring rain to very dry areas next week.

This is the upper level flow forecast for Monday. This is around 18,000 feet where we track storm systems and non-storm systems that dictate what goes on at the surface.

The upper level high ("heat wave creating machine") gets squashed to the south as two bigger storm systems (opposite of an upper level high) in Canada force the main jet stream farther south. This opens the door for cooler air and thunderstorm chances from Kansas to Ohio and points north.

Jeff Penner

This takes me back to issue two, "too dry." We are not so confident at this point where the most beneficial rain will fall. We are much more confident that one of the issues will get solved. That is the "too hot." We should see highs next week mostly in the 80s to low 90s, possibly one day in the 70s if we can get a day of thicker clouds and rain. Locations from southern Kansas to southern Missouri may see a few days next week with highs around 100°. Hopefully, that stays south of our area.

Let's go day by day through Monday which takes us to the cold front and changes.

TODAY:

We will have a chance to see the first "official" 100° since July 12, 2018. This means KCI reaching 100° as it is the official reporting station for Kansas City. I have always thought it was odd to make the official reading at a location that is not closer to Kansas City, but that is what we have. It has been 100° four times this summer in Olathe and two to three times in Lee's Summit. So, reaching 100° at KCI is more of a technicality. There are some signs we may fall a few degrees short of reaching 100° at KCI today as there may be a few clouds.

Jeff Penner

SATURDAY:

If we don't reach 100° today, it will Saturday. A stronger southwest breeze will bring in drier air from Oklahoma and Texas. This reason along with the wind bringing in the higher heat from the southern Plains will allow us to make a run at 105°! We are going 103° with this data saying 106°. But, who is counting.

Jeff Penner

SUNDAY:

Here is the day where the cold front arrives. I don't have to draw it in as you can see the north winds meeting the south winds right near I-70. Highs will range from around 105° south of the front to 80s north of the front. We are going for a high of 95°, but we could be 105° if the front is 1-2 hours slower or 85° if the front is 1-2 hours faster.

Right now it looks like any thunderstorms will be well north of the front from southern Nebraska to south Iowa, clipping northern Missouri and northeast Kansas.

Jeff Penner

MONDAY:

The front will be stalled in the region and it looks like most of our area will be on the colder side. So, highs will be in the 80s most likely. If we see rain, it could be in the 70s.

Right now confidence on decent rain and thunderstorms is still a big question. We are seeing most data show the thunderstorms 100 miles north of I-70.

Jeff Penner

RAINFALL FORECAST NEXT 5-7 DAYS:

Right now I would not count on much rain as it is looking like it may stay well north. That being said, nothing is set yet and it could easily shift to the I-70 corridor.

Jeff Penner

So, at this moment our two main issues, "too dry" and "too hot", there is a much better chance of taking care of the "too hot" than the "too dry". But, again nothing is set yet.

Have a great weekend.

Stay cool, stay healthy