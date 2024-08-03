KSHB 41 Weather Blog | Heat, then 2 cold fronts; Tracking a tropical system

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Good Saturday bloggers,

This is likely the last best weekend to head to the pool before school as we will be seeing highs in the low 90s.

Jeff Penner

Now, this does not mean there will be no more days to head to the pool before school starts, but 2 cold fronts next week will make it less than ideal for most, including myself. After school starts, there will be good pool days for sure.

We are also tracking a tropical system over Cuba that will have impacts on Florida and possibly much of the east coast.

Details on the heat, the cold fronts and the tropics are in the video below.

Have a great weekend.

Stay healthy.