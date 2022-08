Good Sunday morning,

We reached 100° on Saturday for the third time this season. A cold front would be nice and we have one that will move through later tonight into Monday.

Now, will we see any rain? If so, how much? We do need it as we are around 3.50" below average rainfall since June 1st.

Jeff Penner

Details are in the four minute video below.

Have a great week.

Stay healthy.