Weather Blog: "Heat Wave Creating Machine," Sprinkler Warning

Posted at 1:04 PM, Jun 17, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-17 14:45:33-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Good Friday bloggers,

If you are tired of the heat, I am afraid I do not have much great news. However, there is a bit of light at the end of the tunnel.

If you want heat relief tomorrow, head to eastern Missouri.

Also, we have a "Sprinkler Warning" if you want to keep the yard green as it takes 1"-1.50" of rain per week to keep the yard green.

The three-and-a-half-minute video below will answer the questions: How hot will it get? When is the next chance of rain? When is the next decent cold front?

Have a great weekend.

Stay healthy, hydrated and cool.

