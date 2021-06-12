Weather Blog: Heating Up, Little to no Rain for awhile

Good Saturday bloggers,

What a wild weather day on Friday. Some locations received 2"-3" of rain in a bit over an hour causing flash flooding along with 1" diameter hail and damaging winds. Other locations saw a little wind and a trace to .10" of rain.

One example of the weather variety on Friday was in Johnson county. Over 2" of rain occurred southeast of Overland Park, around Leawood, while 5 miles south in Stanley, there were a few drops.

Jeff Penner

This weekend we will all experience the same weather. Locations that did not see much rain Friday may need to get the sprinkler out.

When is the next chance of thunderstorms?

The answer is in the 6 minute video below.

Have a great weekend and stay healthy.