Weather Blog: Heating up next week

It has been a while, but we had a clear sky at sunrise that allowed us to see the morning stars. They are not really stars, but the planets Venus and Jupiter. Jupiter is 12 times bigger than Venus, so why is Venus bigger and brighter looking?

Jupiter is 520 million miles from Earth while Venus is 97 million miles from Earth. So, Venus is 5.4 times closer to Earth. That is why it is bigger and brighter from our perspective.

Now back to Earth and the Plains of the U.S.

The average high for this time of year is in the low 70s. Highs since May 2 have been running 10-15 degrees below average. We are about to see several days in a row where high temperatures are going to be 15 degrees above average.

