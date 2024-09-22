Weather Blog: Hello Fall! Tracking 2 Systems & Potential Hurricane

Good first day of Fall bloggers,

We have seen some beneficial rain the last 24 hours bringing most locations to receiving 1"-2" of rain the last 4-5 days when it started raining again.

We are tracking one last band of more organized, but weakening area of rain. It is timed to arrive 10 AM-1030 AM. It will exit around noon and will be followed by scattered showers.

Jeff Penner

We are also tracking a Fall cold front from the north as the rain moves in from the southwest. It is now 39° in Valentine, NE. We won't get that cold, but temperatures today will hover around 60° after the front moves through this morning.

Jeff Penner

Here is a potential set up for the end of next week. A hurricane is looking more likely in the Gulf of Mexico as an upper level low forms in the southern USA.

Jeff Penner

How much more rain will we see today and Monday? What does the weather set up (upper level low and potential hurricane) at the end of next week mean for our area?

Details are in the 6 minute video below.

Have a great week ahead.

Stay healthy.

GO ROYALS AND CHIEFS!