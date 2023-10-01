Watch Now
Weather Blog | Hello October, or is it July, August?

Posted at 9:36 AM, Oct 01, 2023
and last updated 2023-10-01 10:56:56-04

Happy October!

October begins feeling like summer with a Beyoncé concert and the end to the 2023 Royals baseball season. October also begins with a look back at September, also known as September statistics day.

The picture above was taken by my son a few weeks ago while train watching/chasing. A gorgeous way to sum up the month of September. I had to post it again.

The first week of October will have a fall cold front move through and a chance of rain and a few thunderstorms.

Details on all of the above and more are in the six minute video below.

Have a great week ahead.
Stay healthy

