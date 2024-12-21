Weather Blog: Hello Winter & a Look to New Year's Day

Good 1st day of Winter bloggers,

Winter began at 3:21 AM, so that means today we have the shortest daylight of the year. It also means our daylight starts to increase tomorrow all the way until the 1st day of summer, June 20th. We have nearly 6 more hours of daylight on the 1st day of summer as opposed to the 1st day of winter.

Jeff Penner

This 1st day of winter features a big game for the Chiefs at Arrowhead. The weather will be cold, but sunny with a light wind.

Jeff Penner

Mother Nature must be a Chiefs fan as she brought out the red for sunrise.

Jeff Penner

Jeff Penner

The last week of 2024 will feature a series of storm systems. The first one will affect Christmas Eve Eve into Christmas Eve with a chance of rain showers.

Jeff Penner

Details on the 1st system and the other ones to follow are in the 6 minute video below.

Have a great weekend

Merry Christmas

Happy Hanukkah

Stay healthy and

GO CHIEFS!