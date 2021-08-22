Watch
Weather Blog: Henri and High Heat

Jeff Penner
Posted at 8:22 AM, Aug 22, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-22 09:22:27-04

Good Sunday bloggers,

We are tracking 2 H's. Henri and Heat. Henri is affecting New England today and the heat is about to affect our region starting Monday.

Henri weakened to a tropical storm before it made landfall. You can see on this radar image from 8:10 AM Sunday that there is not much of an eye. It was centered south of Newport, Rhode Island. So, it appears it will not be the first hurricane to make landfall in between New York City and Boston in 30 years.

How long will the heat last? Any rain? We are in search of the next cold front.

Details are in the four and a half minute video below.

