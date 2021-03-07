Weather Blog: High Fire Danger, Potential for a Wet Storm

Good Sunday bloggers,

We have had some great weather during the first week of March. This great weather will last through most of Wednesday. But, sometimes too much of a good thing can be a problem. The ground is quite dry after a February of low moisture content snow and not that much snow anyway. The humidity is low and we are now going to add 4 days of wind gusts over 30-40 mph. This leads to a high fire danger. We are in a Red Flag Warning which means a fire weather warning. Given the current conditions fires can start easily and spread quickly.

Since the February 1st we are about 35% of average. Now, for the year we are about average. But, the average rainfall is low in January and February so the ground can dry out fast given the conditions we have seen during March, so far.

Rain will put an end to this and we have a potentially wet storm in our future.

The 5 minute video below looks into the week ahead and the weather change that arrives Wednesday-Thursday.

Have a great week and stay healthy.