Weather Blog: High pressure sparking ozone, heat as we kick off summer

Ozone concerns have been a part of the forecast this June, so what gives? The weather pattern that we watch for when it comes to promoting ozone is high pressure. But let's back track and talk a bit about what ozone is and why it's a problem.

Ozone serves a purpose in the upper part of the atmosphere where it blocks harmful UV rays. But down here, where we live, it can make breathing more difficult. To put it simply, ozone makes it more difficult for your lungs to absorb oxygen.

Living in a city, we produce more pollution because we have more people and those people are all driving, refueling their cars, mowing lawns and lots of other fossil fuel-related activities. Those emissions interact with sunlight and heat to break down into ozone. So when we have a weather pattern that creates stagnant air and sunshine, we always have to watch for extra ozone development.

And that's exactly what we've got on tap this week, lots of high pressure. The basic equation for ozone development is pollution + sunlight (aka UV rays). So under high pressure we tend to have less clouds, so more sunlight to spark the reaction of ozone, lower wind speeds to prevent to pollution from mixing out and drier weather, which allows the ozone to remain in the air.

Today we are under the seventh Ozone Alert of the season.

The Mid-America Regional Council monitors air quality for Metro counties and says this year we are off to a fast start compared to years past.

Ozone Alerts



2016: 3

2017: 4

2018: 10

2019: 0

2020: 0

2021: 4

2022: 2

One thing that could be contributing to some of our early season ozone concerns are the Canadian wildfires. Basically, wildfires produce a chemical that also reacts with sunlight to increase ozone concerns.

When it comes to breaking down this pattern, there isn't much hope, we are going to be hot and dry for a hot minute.

And the end of the month into early July doesn't look much better. We've got a ridge meandering around the desert southwest that could hold through the next eight-14 days.

So it's safe to say summer is here and we may be dealing with more ozone concerns for the bulk of this work week. Stay safe, stay healthy and stay up to date with our blog!