Weather Blog: High pressure sparking ozone, heat as we kick off summer

It has been a busy spring for ozone concerns. Summer kicks off this week and a ridge of high pressure looks likely to hold steady. So here's what that means for ozone and heat across KC.
Ozone Forecast.jpg
Posted at 12:18 PM, Jun 19, 2023
and last updated 2023-06-19 13:25:14-04

Happy Monday Bloggers-

Ozone concerns have been a part of the forecast this June, so what gives? The weather pattern that we watch for when it comes to promoting ozone is high pressure. But let's back track and talk a bit about what ozone is and why it's a problem.

Ozone serves a purpose in the upper part of the atmosphere where it blocks harmful UV rays. But down here, where we live, it can make breathing more difficult. To put it simply, ozone makes it more difficult for your lungs to absorb oxygen.

Living in a city, we produce more pollution because we have more people and those people are all driving, refueling their cars, mowing lawns and lots of other fossil fuel-related activities. Those emissions interact with sunlight and heat to break down into ozone. So when we have a weather pattern that creates stagnant air and sunshine, we always have to watch for extra ozone development.

High Pressure.jpg

And that's exactly what we've got on tap this week, lots of high pressure. The basic equation for ozone development is pollution + sunlight (aka UV rays). So under high pressure we tend to have less clouds, so more sunlight to spark the reaction of ozone, lower wind speeds to prevent to pollution from mixing out and drier weather, which allows the ozone to remain in the air.

Today we are under the seventh Ozone Alert of the season.

Ozone Forecast.jpg
Ozone Alert.jpg

The Mid-America Regional Council monitors air quality for Metro counties and says this year we are off to a fast start compared to years past.

Ozone Alerts

  • 2016: 3
  • 2017: 4
  • 2018: 10
  • 2019: 0
  • 2020: 0
  • 2021: 4
  • 2022: 2

One thing that could be contributing to some of our early season ozone concerns are the Canadian wildfires. Basically, wildfires produce a chemical that also reacts with sunlight to increase ozone concerns.

When it comes to breaking down this pattern, there isn't much hope, we are going to be hot and dry for a hot minute.

And the end of the month into early July doesn't look much better. We've got a ridge meandering around the desert southwest that could hold through the next eight-14 days.

Rain outlook.jpg
Temp outlook.jpg

So it's safe to say summer is here and we may be dealing with more ozone concerns for the bulk of this work week. Stay safe, stay healthy and stay up to date with our blog!

