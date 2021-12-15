Weather Blog: High Wind Warning, Upgraded Severe Weather Risks

Good Wednesday bloggers,

The middle of the USA is in for a windy, wild, wacky weather Wednesday. Not only is there a High Wind Warning for 12 states including all locations along and west of I-35, but since I recorded the video below a Moderate Risk (level 4 of 5) of severe weather has been issued for northwest Iowa, southeast Minnesota and western Wisconsin. There is now a 10% chance of seeing a tornado up there within 25 miles of a location. Remember, this is December they average 0 tornadoes in that location in December.

Jeff Penner

We may see brief thunderstorms this evening and north of I-70 has been upgraded to a Slight risk (level 2 of 5) of severe weather. Our main severe threat will be higher winds on top of the ongoing non-thunderstorm winds.

Jeff Penner

I say brief thunderstorms as a pencil thin line is likely to come through this evening.

Jeff Penner

Jeff Penner

Oh yea, one more thing. It was 61° at midnight with temperatures warming from there. So, this appears to be the warmest December low ever, breaking the previous record of 60°.

The 7 minute video below details this very odd December weather day.

Have a great day and rest of your week.

Stay safe, stay healthy.