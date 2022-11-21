Weather blog - Holiday week weather & how about those Chiefs

Good morning bloggers,

How about those Chiefs! What a game. Three TDs for Travis Kelce as Patrick Mahomes is magical once again!

Jae C. Hong/AP Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce celebrates his touchdown as Los Angeles Chargers cornerback Michael Davis, right, stands in the background during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022, in Inglewood, Calif.

The Chiefs squeak out a 30-27 victory out in Los Angeles, and now the Los Angeles Rams are heading to Kansas City, the Super Bowl Champion Rams who have fallen apart this year. Remember, anyone can win on any given Sunday, so the Chiefs will be focused!

The weather for next Sunday has a few challenges we are monitoring as this new LRC sets up. Before we get to the weather pattern forming, lets begin with great start to this week:

Great weather

This forecast map, above, shows the calm weather from Los Angeles to Chicago on Tuesday, and this map below shows the developing weather pattern on Thanksgiving Day:

Thanksgiving Day Upper Level Flow

Okay, I know you may be saying, what do these maps mean? There are differences in these three models for Thanksgiving Day. The Euro forms the storm closer to Kansas City. This slight difference may prove the difference between a chance of rain or snow for the Plaza Lighting Thursday and dry for Thursday.

For now, let's enjoy this nice warming trend and we will tweak this weather forecast after the new data rolls in tonight.

Holiday Weather Timeline:

Today: Mostly sunny with light southwest winds. High: In the middle 50s

Mostly sunny with light southwest winds. High: In the middle Tuesday: Mostly sunny and warmer with south winds 10-15 mph. High: 60°

Mostly sunny and warmer with south winds 10-15 mph. High: Wednesday: Increasing clouds with south winds 10-20 mph. High: 60°

Increasing clouds with south winds 10-20 mph. High: Thanksgiving Day: Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. High: dropping into the 40s.

Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. High: dropping into the 40s. Friday: Mostly cloudy & cool with north winds 10-15 mph. High: 47°

Mostly cloudy & cool with north winds 10-15 mph. High: Saturday: Partly cloudy and mild. High: 52°

Partly cloudy and mild. High: Sunday: The Chiefs will be hosting the Los Angeles Rams at G.E.H.A. Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Right now it looks like it will be mostly cloudy with a chance of showers, but if the European model is correct, then it will be sunny and warmer. High: 47°

Thank you for sharing in this weather experience and spending a few minutes of your day reading the weather blog.

Have a great Victory Monday!

Gary