KSHB 41 Weather Blog | Hurricane Francine; wet weather potential next week for Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Good Wednesday bloggers,

We are tracking Hurricane Francine that will make landfall today in Louisiana, west of New Orleans, as a CAT 1 or low end CAT 2. A category 2 has 96-110 mph wind. Francine may have 90-100 mph winds at landfall. Francine will make it to southeast Missouri by Friday-Saturday, putting western Missouri and the Kansas City area on the western edge of its influence.

Jeff Penner

In the video below we will talk about Francine and its affect on our area. We will also talk about the potential to see a pattern change next week that will hopefully bring us some rain. There are many locations in and around KC and in the area that are running 2"-5" below average rainfall since the last week of July.

Average rainfall is around 6" and you can see most locations have seen 2"-3" of rain. There is a small part of northwest Missouri that has seen 8"-10" of rain.

Jeff Penner

Before we get to the video we have 3 big college football games and 1 big NFL game in the area this weekend. Right now, the weather looks good across the board for all the games.

Jeff Penner

Jeff Penner

Have a great weekend.

Stay healthy