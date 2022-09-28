Weather Blog - Hurricane Ian strengthens as it makes landfall today

Good morning bloggers,

A cold front moved through KC very quietly last night, and it will be around a dozen degrees cooler today. Our weather is so calm compared to what is going on in Florida:

Hurricane Ian at 7 AM:

Weathertap.com

The highest and most devastating winds are near the eye wall. It will cross the coastline and make landfall later today. The winds are up to nearly 200 mph in gusts near the center.

Landfall Forecast

Hurricane Ian will slowly cross Florida and move into the Atlantic Ocean as a much weaker system and make another landfall near Savannah, GA.

Track

I am still writing.....

Thank you for sharing in this weather experience and spending a few minutes of your day reading the weather blog. We are thinking of our friends and family in the hurricane track today.

Gary