Weather Blog: Ice to strong thunderstorms

Good Saturday bloggers,

I love Kansas City weather as it is always changing and sometimes dramatically. This weekend started Friday night with freezing rain, icing up the roads. It was sunny four to five hours before the freezing rain. Then, the weekend will end with a good chance of strong thunderstorms.

The storm system we are tracking right now is pounding southern California with very heavy rain and blizzard conditions. Los Angeles is in a Flood warning and the mountains to the north are in a Blizzard Warning. The snow level is 2000-4500 feet.

Jeff Penner

The storm system now in southern California will track into the Plains Sunday and over KC Sunday night into early Monday. By Monday morning the center of the low pressure will be in Iowa and be as low as a strong category 1 hurricane! That means regardless of thunderstorms we will see winds gusting 40-50 mph. This less than a category 1 hurricane as friction of the land will slow the wind.

If you are susceptible to aches and pains, you will feel it Sunday and Monday as the deep low pressure area moves by.

Details on what it means for KC and the surrounding area is in the four minute video below.

Have a great weekend and stay healthy.