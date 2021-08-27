Weather Blog: Ida and a Cold Front Search

Good Friday bloggers,

The Chiefs are playing their third and final preseason game of 2021 tonight, to be seen right here on KSHB 41. It will be hot for tailgating, but a breeze will help a bit. If you are headed out there, make sure to keep track of the napkins and plastic ware as winds will be at 10-20 mph from the south.

Jeff Penner

Now to an issue that is rapidly becoming more serious.

We are tracking an intensifying tropical system, Ida, as it moves into the Gulf of Mexico. Ida may have an impact on the weather in our area, but probably not in the way you are thinking. Ida is unfortunately most likely to become a big news story.

We are also still searching for a cold front.

The 6 minute video below details the latest on Ida, its possible impact on KC and the cold front search

Have a great weekend and stay healthy.