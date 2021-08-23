Weather Blog: In Search of a Cold Front

Good Monday bloggers,

The high today was 95-96, so the heat wave has begun. The high on Tuesday will be 96-98 as the "heat wave creating machine" is moving in.

Jeff Penner

The only way to end the heat wave is to get a cold front through here. Now, some clouds or a rogue thunderstorm cluster could keep us from reaching 95. We don't see much of a thunderstorm chance, so we are in search of a cold front.

In the 30 second video below you will find out which cold front can make it. There is no audio.

Have a great rest of the week, stay cool and healthy.