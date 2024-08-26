Weather Blog: In Search of a Cold Front & a Look to Labor Day

Good Monday bloggers,

We are in for yet another dangerously hot day as highs will climb to 95°-100° with heat index values 103°-110°. The high on Sunday was 99° which was the hottest day of 2024, so far. Keep in mind, the temperatures we report and you see on your phone are taken 5 feet off the ground and in the shade. So, in the sun you can add 10 degrees to the temperature and heat index.

So, the way out of this would be a cold front. If no cold front, clouds and a few showers and thunderstorms would help some. Well, we are tracking all of the above which includes 2 cold fronts.

Let's go through this.

TODAY:

The dangerous heat roars on today with few clouds. Highs will be 95°-100°. The wind will be south-southwest at 10-20 mph which will help a tiny bit.

The first of 2 cold fronts we are tracking will be entering northern Nebraska.

Jeff Penner

TUESDAY:

The front we are tracking will get to northern Missouri and northeast Kansas. But, it will stall, so we won't get any cool air from the front. But, clouds & scattered showers & T-Storms may form on the front then drift our way. At the same time clouds and a few showers & T-Storms will be tracking in from the south, putting the squeeze on the high heat.

You can see we are in a smaller band of highs 90°-95°. We are going 93°, but if we reach 95° that will make 3 straight days with highs at 95° or higher which would be our first heat wave of the summer.

Jeff Penner

Jeff Penner

WEDNESDAY:

The front in northern Missouri becomes a warm front and moves back to Iowa. The 2nd front we are tracking is entering Nebraska. This front will make it.

We will once again be in the 90°-95° range. In the temperature map below you can see holes of cooler air in the main heat. This swiss cheese look is due to scattered T-Storms forming due to moisture coming in from the south.

Jeff Penner

You can see the clouds and the scattered showers & T-Storms around.

Jeff Penner

THURSDAY:

The 2nd front is still on the move, now into southeast Nebraska. We are once again in the 90°-95° range with the swiss cheese look in the heat due to scattered T-Storms not associated with the front.

Jeff Penner

The T-Storms associated with the front are forming to our west & northwest from western Kansas to central Iowa.

Jeff Penner

FRIDAY:

A round of more organized T-Storms are looking more likely Thursday night into Friday as the front moves through. Some severe weather is possible.

Jeff Penner

Highs will drop to the low 80s as the front moves by!

Jeff Penner

LABOR DAY WEEKEND:

Saturday & Sunday are looking nice with highs in the 80s and lows in the 60s with lower humidity as the front pushes south. A 3rd front may sneak through Saturday night with no rain. If this happens Sunday will see highs around 80°.

Jeff Penner

Jeff Penner

LABOR DAY:

We will be tracking 1-2 systems in the southwest USA that will likely bring us rain either by Labor day or Tuesday. At this time, it looks like the main rain & T-Storms will hold off until Tuesday. So, right now Labor day looks dry with increasing clouds and highs around 80°.

Jeff Penner

WEATHER SUMMARY:

After we see dangerous heat today, the heat tapers a tad Tuesday-Thursday with more clouds & a chance of scattered T-Storms. A cold front arrives Thursday night-Friday with a better chance of organized thunderstorms.

This will pave the way for what is looking like a nice Labor day weekend.

Jeff Penner

Have a great week ahead.

Stay healthy