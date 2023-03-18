Weather Blog: In search of spring

Good Saturday bloggers,

Saturday is starting frigid with wind chill values around zero! Doesn't spring begin Monday? Yes, but winter is not giving up easily. We do have warmer air around the corner, but then we will be tracking a series of storm systems. It's weather March madness.

A new series of storm systems are lining up again across the Pacific Ocean. This means more heavy rain and snow to California. The first of the storm systems will arrive here Tuesday.

Let's go through this and try to find warmer air.

SATURDAY:

Temperatures Saturday morning were running 10 to 20 degrees below average. Our average low is 34°. Arctic air is covering much of the central and northern Plains.

Highs today will struggle to 30° as we will see lots of clouds and persistent northwest winds at 10-20 mph. This will keep wind chill values in the single digits and teens.

SUNDAY:

We will start a warming trend with 100% sunshine and a light south to southwest breeze at 5-15 mph. Highs will climb into to the mid and upper 40s.

MONDAY:

Spring begins at 4:24 p.m.! And it will feel like it with highs around 60°. There is a pocket of colder air in the southern Plains due to clouds and rain. This will impact us Tuesday.

TUESDAY:

We will see highs in the 40s to around 50° with a good chance of rain. 70s and 80s will be found in the western Plains, but those are not heading this way as we will see a series of storm systems keep the warmth to our south.

The rain will be here by early Tuesday. This will make Tuesday a cloudy, cool and wet day. .10"-.50" of rain is possible.

WEDNESDAY-THURSDAY:

Wednesday look like a nice day with highs in the low to mid 60s.

Then, Thursday our next storm will begin to affect the region. Rain and thunderstorms will begin along I-44. Some severe weather and flash flooding is possible. We will have a slight chance of rain Thursday.

FRIDAY-SATURDAY:

This next storm is likely going to be a big one. We will have a good chance of rain and thunderstorms with the main severe threat across Oklahoma and Arkansas into Texas. There is snow forming in western Kansas.

As the storm tracks by it will bring snow rather close to KC. As is, the snow will occur across Nebraska, Iowa and northern Missouri. It will have to track farther south to bring KC accumulating snow. This season when it comes to a chance of snow, we have been getting small amounts.

Is it too late to get a big snowstorm in KC? Nope, as our biggest snowstorm ever occurred on March 23-24, 1912. We received 24" of snow!

Have a great week and stay healthy.