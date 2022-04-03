Weather Blog: Increasing chance of rain, thunderstorms this evening

Good Sunday bloggers,

We will see increasing clouds today followed by an increasing chance of showers and thunderstorms this evening. This is the first of three systems we are tracking between today and the Royals home opener. Opening day is on a Thursday...Uh Oh! We know what happens around here this season on Thursday.

Go Jayhawks! Let's bring a national title to Kansas. I think they can do it. Is this the "Roy Williams National Championship Game, or the "I'm staying National Championship Game?" Either way KU can win this.

We go day by day through opening day in the four-and-a-half minute video below.

Have a great week ahead and stay healthy!