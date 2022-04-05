Weather Blog: Increasing chance of rain by sunset

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Good morning bloggers.

KU fans and a good part of Kansas City are celebrating the Jayhawks' National Championship this morning. Congratulations to KU, Bill Self, and that great team. It was an incredible comeback as they trailed by 16 points. It became the biggest comeback in Championship Game history. They came out in the second half and turned it on. It was characteristic of how they did it against Miami to get to the Final 4, and they loosened up and just poured it on. It was quite a moment to experience.

Caitlin Knute, our 4 and 5 p.m. news anchor, was working last night. She came to the desk at 9:50 p.m. and I was preparing for the newscast. She said, "Gary, it is not looking good for KU." I said, "They are only down by eight, and after this timeout, they may be down by seven." On her way into the studio, KU was on their second-half roll and they completed the comeback while we were on doing the 10 p.m. newscast. They win 72-69!

On this celebration Tuesday we have a weak storm coming our way. It will produce severe weather over the southeast today:

Today's Severe Weather Outlook

The level three out of five risk is way southeast of Kansas City today. Look closely. There is a level one out of five risk just southeast of Kansas City. A cold front will be approaching with a chance of thunderstorms developing near the front by this evening.

6 PM This Evening

This map above and the one below show the 6 p.m. forecast and the 11 p.m. forecast from the HRRR model. There is a 90% chance of showers and thunderstorms developing between 5 p.m. and midnight. There may be some lightning, thunder, brief heavy rain and a wind shift to the northwest and west. There is a chance of some small hail in these thunderstorms that first develop.

11 PM Tonight

Wednesday will then be a day where it is sunny with west winds gusting to over 30 miles per hour. It will be near 60 degrees tomorrow after it is near 70 degrees today, and then we get to Opening Day at The K. It will be much colder, windy, and a few light rain showers possible.

Thursday Afternoon Forecast

This temperature forecast shows the upper 40s to near 50 degrees Thursday afternoon. As we have all experienced, these Thursdays are continuing to produce the worst weather. It has snowed on many Thursday/Thursday night combos in the past few weeks. Some models even have a few snowflakes near the Iowa border. So, the pattern continues.

Kansas City Weather Time-Line:

Today: Increasing clouds and warming up. There is no chance of rain before 3 p.m. The chance of rain goes up to 30% by 4 p.m. and 50% by 6 p.m., then up to 90% between 7 p.m. and midnight. High: 69 degrees

Tonight: Rain ending by 3 a.m. It will clear out by morning with increasing west to northwest winds. The winds will gust to 40 miles per hour. Low: 41 degrees

Wednesday: Sunny and windy. West to northwest winds gusting to 40 miles per hour. High: 60 degrees

Thursday (Opening Day at The K): Mostly cloudy, windy and colder. There is a chance of a few light rain showers or mixed rain/snow showers later in the day. High: 49 degrees

Thank you for spending a few minutes of your day reading the weather blog and sharing in this weather experience. Have a great day!

Gary