Weather Blog: Increasing hope for Rain

Good Friday bloggers,

We have seen several grass fires today, due to the dry ground, wind and low humidity and the extreme drought conditions. Another drought sign is the very low water levels in golf course ponds. It has rained just 5 days since August 28th. That is 55 days from this Sunday.

Beneficial rain is possible Monday!

Before the chance of rain we will have a warm, dry and very windy weekend. Winds may gust to 40-50 mph from the south on Sunday. Highs will be in the low to mid 80s with lows 58-68 all weekend.

The fire danger will be a tad lower as the humidity this weekend will be increasing ahead of a Monday-Tuesday cold front and storm system.

Right now, and this is not set yet, most of the data has us receiving around 1" of rain give or take .50" of rain Monday-Tuesday. If you see the rainfall forecast map below we are around 150 miles away from the western edge. That sounds like a lot, but when it comes to weather systems, it is not. A shift east by 50-100 miles we will see under .50", which is basically nothing. So, we need things to stay the same on the data or shift west and north a bit.

We will follow this all weekend.

Have a great weekend and stay healthy.

