KSHB 41 Weather Blog | Increasing thunderstorm chances

The heat of summer will be returning by the middle and end of the week. For that to happen, our current unseasonably cool air mass needs to be moved out.

Colder air is more dense than warm air. So, when warm air attempts to push the cool air out, the cool air does not give up easily.

The result during the spring and summer is thunderstorms. That is what we will be seeing — several chances of thunderstorms during the upcoming week.

The threats of severe weather are very low.

The first chance to see widespread rain and thunderstorms is later tonight.

Jeff Penner

The day started with another pretty sunrise.

The sun this morning at sunrise will be one of the few times today it will show itself as our atypical August sky and weather continue.

Jeff Penner

Details on the upcoming thunderstorm chances are in the video below.

Jeff Weather Blog

