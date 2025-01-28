KSHB 41 Weather Blog | Increasingly active weather pattern

Good Tuesday bloggers —

We are about to enter a more active weather pattern. We are tracking a storm system for Thursday-Friday and an interesting set up next week.

The Thursday-Friday storm system brought some much needed rain to southern California. It will bring mostly rain to the Plains as our prolonged cold air has retreated.

Jeff Penner

The set up for next week not only involves a series of storm systems, but a large cold airmass oozing south interacting with spring warmth and humidity trying to push north.

Jeff Penner

Details on our next storm system and active weather pattern next week are in the 5 minute video below.

Have a great week

Stay healthy