Weather Blog - Incredibly great travel holiday weather forecast

Good morning bloggers,

The weather is looking incredible for travel tomorrow. Wednesday is one of the biggest travel days of the year. Here is the Wednesday surface forecast map from one of our models:

Surface Forecast Wednesday

From the west coast to the east coast, and from Canada to Mexico, the United States is looking great for Thanksgiving travel. There will be a storm diving south over the Rocky Mountains with some snow forming over the ski areas.

The energy developing that will form into this storm system is tracking across the northern Pacific Ocean today as you can see here:

Upper Flow Valid Tonight

This energy will dive southeast, what was say as "digging" southeast. It will track southeast and you can see it over Utah, Colorado, and Wyoming by Wednesday, shown below:

Upper Flow Wednesday

It will form into a storm near Mexico and over Texas as you can see on this next map:

Storm Intensifies Friday

This storm is then forecast to kick out over Arkansas and Missouri by Saturday. Rain will spread north, and Kansas City may go into this rain shield by Saturday afternoon:

Saturday forecast

Amazingly, this storm doesn't have a major winter aspect to it. It will gather some warmer air from the south and a lot of Gulf of Mexico moisture. The exact track of this storm is still uncertain, so let's see how it looks as the new data rolls in. For now, we get to enjoy a great Tuesday with highs near 60 degrees in Kansas City! We will go in-depth on KSHB-41 today and tonight!

Chad Dial tweeted this out to me: "I wanted to share these pics with you before your retirement!!! The first is a pic of our son Brett on his 5th birthday wearing a Friday night in the big town shirt he got for his birthday!!! You showed this on the air over 12 years ago!!!". Well, Brett must be 17-years-old today. Thank you for sharing this story.

Brett Dial When He Was 5-Years-Old

I have been receiving a lot of cards with amazingly tremendously positive messages about my career and how many of you have shared it with me. Thank you so much to everyone who has sent these to me, including this one from Brett Dial! It's not Friday Night In The Big Town today, but it's just three days away.

My last day on KSHB-41 News will be December 1. A storm is showing up around that day. It would fit for us to have a storm, as the night I announced my retirement there was a tornado that went right down 95th street in June. Come on Mother Nature, give me a break please! Some models show a chance of snow around November 30th or December 1st. We are still learning more about this year's LRC, so I am not sold on it yet.

Thank you for spending a few minutes of your day reading the weather blog and sharing in this weather experience. Have a Terrific Tuesday,

Gary