Weather Blog: Interesting Monday system may cause some tricks

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Happy Halloween bloggers,

We had a spooky sunrise as stratus and stratocumulus clouds associated with a Saturday night cold front crossed the morning sky. The sun will return this morning followed by some good trick or treating weather. It will be dry and cool(40s), with a light wind.

November will begin with an interesting weather system. How will it affect the Chiefs game?

Details on the system and the first week of November are in the five minute video below.

Have a happy and safe Halloween.

Please do not drink/text and drive. There is a Drunk/texting driving warning in effect in memory of all of those who have been injured or killed in drunk/texting driving accidents. Nathan McDuffie was one of those killed in a drunk driving accident around 30 years ago.