Weather Blog: Interesting Weather Pattern 3rd Week of June

Good Saturday bloggers,

We tracked an area of rain and thunderstorms that turned south at the last minute from northeast Kansas and northwest Missouri. Also, it was weakening with time.

It made it to I-70 and as of the writing of this blog we are thinking it may limp in to locations south of I-70. The rain cooler air will make it all the way through KC.

Jeff Penner

The leading edge of the rain cooled air is marked by the blue line circled in yellow.

Jeff Penner

The leading edge of the rain cooled air made for the dark sky and turbulent looking clouds. As the rain cooled air moves through an area you can get wind gusts 20-40 mph. Hopefully, followed by some rain, especially on the south and west side of KC.

This was out at the Legends around 730 AM.

Jeff Penner

This was also around 730 AM looking northwest from Downtown KC. The leading edge of the rain cooled air was approaching.

Jeff Penner

The rest of the weekend and week will also be challenging as we will be in between a potential heat wave in the eastern USA and a stormy pattern from western Kansas to the Great Lakes.

Details are in the six and a half minute video below.

Have a great Father's Day weekend.

Stay healthy.