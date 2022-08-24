Weather Blog - Is that snow way up in Canada?

Good morning bloggers,

I am fresh back from vacation today. I will begin with a couple of vacation pictures.

Hawaii Vacation

Meet my High School buddies, Dan, Joe, and Neil. Dan Suppan is actually the brother of former Royals pitcher Jeff Suppan. I met Dan when he was 14-years old and Jeff was just an infant! Dan, Joe, Neil and I just had a nice relaxing trip to the island of Kauai.

Hawaii Rainbow

It only rained twice in the eight days there, and this rain shower helped produce a beautiful rainbow! I know it may be hard to believe, but we were up every morning for sunrise, and we saw every sunset. And, we went to bed, or at least I did by 8 p.m. each evening, so I am well rested!

Kansas City Weather

We need some rain in KC, and there will be a chance this weekend.

Saturday night

The weather pattern will be strengthening in the next few weeks as fall approaches. By strengthening I mean the jet stream will be getting stronger and we will be searching for our first fall cold front. The first fall cold front always arrives in September, and occasionally arrives in late August. I don't see one yet, but look at what is showing up in 15-days:

Snow On The American Model



Look at the blue shade way up there. Yes, that is snow showing up on Sept. 9 way up there. Our first chance of snow may be just two months away. What? Yes, in the past few years we have had snow in October in KC three of the past four years. So, let's enjoy these summer days while we have them.

Kansas City Weather Time-Line:

Today: Nearly 100% sunshine with a few afternoon cumulus clouds. Light winds less than 10 mph, and calm this morning. High: 88°

Clear and mild. Low: Thursday: Hotter with a light south breeze. There is a slight chance of a few showers and thunderstorms near the Iowa border. High: 92°

The tropics continue to be quiet, in fact it is the quietest start to hurricane season in 30-years. This was predicted by only one source, Weather 20/20 using the LRC. We also have one big target this year and it is due to form into a named storm within ten days. It has been showing up on some of the computer models. We will discuss this in tomorrow's blog.

Thank you for sharing in this weather experience and spending a few minutes of your day reading the blog. I am back to work today. We will go in-depth on KSHB 41 News as we analyze this changing weather pattern.

Gary