Weather Blog - It Is Heating Up & Maybe Some Thunderstorms

The Olympics have started and as you are watching the best athletes in the world compete, I hope your air conditioners are working. It is heating up a bit more, but it is really not that extreme. It is only a few degrees above average. The average high temperature at the time of the year is close to 90 degrees. We are expecting it to reach 95 this afternoon.

Forecast Highs Wednesday

The hottest days are likely going to be around the middle of the week. This is when the anticyclone is likely at its strongest, as you can see below:

Upper Level Flow Wednesday

The "anticyclone" is the opposite of a "cyclone". A cyclone is really any low pressure area. So, a tornado, hurricane, or just a strong winter storm system is considered a cyclone. The anticyclone is the opposite of this and the air sinks in the middle of these systems allowing the air to expand and warm. This "heat wave creating machine" will back away by next weekend.

Upper Level Flow Next Saturday

We will be looking into this change at in the next few days. Between now and then there is actually a chance of thunderstorms Sunday or Monday. The computer models are all over the place.

Forecast Monday Morning

This model shows the best chance of rain and thunderstorms arriving Monday. I am not sold on this solution at all and currently have a 20% chance of rain Monday. If the other models trend in this direction we will increase the chance of rain.

There is no chance of rain today, Saturday. Try to drink plenty of water. Here are some tips for the dogs:

Heat Tips

Sunny The Weather Dog knows how to open up water bottles. But for this picture she just wanted to give us some advice.

Thank you for sharing in this weather experience and spending a few minutes reading today's blog. Have a great weekend!

