Weather Blog: It will rain Monday!

The day started with an interesting sunrise as the sun was rising through mid-level clouds (Altocumulus, Altostratus). Hopefully, the sun will be totally blocked by thick clouds Monday morning as we see another interesting sight. That will be rain and thunderstorms moving in.

We had around six more grass and wildfires on Saturday bringing the total to around a dozen since Friday.

We know why this is happening. It has rained five out of the last 55 days which is since Aug.28. We are around 10" below average rainfall since July 1, which has put us in a severe to extreme drought.

Jeff Penner

We also know what the solution is to ending the high fire danger and reducing the drought...RAIN!

Well, there is a 100% chance of rain and thunderstorms Monday. There is still a question on where the heaviest and most beneficial rain will occur.

Details on the rain and thunderstorms are in the five-and-a-half minute video below.

