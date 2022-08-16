Weather Blog: It's a big weather change

Good Tuesday bloggers,

The big change in the weather started Monday as highs ranged from 103° at Emporia, Kansas, to 72° at Maryville, Missouri. The much cooler air has moved in from the north and will be with us all day. Highs will be in the upper 60s to low 70s, which is average for October!.

Jeff Penner

Now, with the cooler change we are seeing a large area of rain and thunderstorms. Regardless, if you have seen some decent rain during the last four weeks, all locations have really dried out as the first half of August has been quite dry. Officially in Kansas City we are running almost 5" below average rainfall since June 1 before today. The official rain gauge for Kansas City is located at the KCI airport.

Here is a radar image from 6:30 a.m. this morning. Widespread rain was falling over KC!

Jeff Penner

The farther west solution was the right one as we are seeing decent rain well to the west of KC!

Jeff Penner

These are radar estimated rainfall totals as of 6:30 a.m. The purple color means around 3.50". Between Maryville and Trenton, Missouri, the blue with some yellow means 4"-4.50".

Jeff Penner

Here are some specific rainfall totals as of 7 a.m.:

Maryville..............5.97"

KCI........................0.97"

Lee's Summit......0.94"

St. Joseph............0.90"

Olathe.................0.83"

Downtown KC....0.49"

Lawrence, KS.....0.38"

Topeka, KS.........0.27"

...and counting!

I will update these later today.

Have a great week

Stay healthy