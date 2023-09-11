KSHB 41 Weather Blog | It's raining in Kansas City, and it's in the 60s!

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Good Monday bloggers,

It's raining! Finally we are seeing rain. I wish it were more and covering the entire area. But, it is better than nothing.

We has a high today of 71° at 1232 AM. This means we have seen a high 70° or higher for 113 consecutive days. This is the 25th longest stretch in 136 years of weather records. The streak would have ended if the rain moved in in a more steady way around midnight and lasted all day today. Still, we are spending the day in the 60s! Remember, way back to last week at this time? It was sunny and 95°.

When is our next chance of rain? Also, we are tracking Major Hurricane Lee. It may affect part of the Unites States.

Details are in the 4 minute video below.

Have a great week. Stay healthy.