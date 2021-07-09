Watch
Weather Blog: July 9th Afternoon Weather Update

Jeff Penner
Posted at 12:46 PM, Jul 09, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-09 14:07:12-04

Good Friday afternoon bloggers,

We are in an atypical summer weather pattern as we track a developing storm system for the weekend.

Areas of severe weather and flash flooding will occur in the 4 state region of Nebraska, Iowa, Kansas and Missouri.

Now, does that mean eastern Kansas and western Missouri?, KC?

The main severe weather threat through midnight will be located along a warm front from central Iowa to northeast Missouri.

The rest of the answers and details are in the 6 minute video below.

Have a great weekend and stay healthy.
Stay with 41 Action News and we'll keep you advised.

