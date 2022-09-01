Weather Blog - Labor Day weekend is looking mostly dry

Good morning bloggers,

Labor Day weekend is looking dry with just an isolated thunderstorm possible. This means that any chance of rain is around 10% or less each day and that it will be a great weekend for the lake, pool, walking the dog and getting some yard work in.

For golf, the wind will continue to be light! The weather for outdoor concerts also looks great! It will just be a bit on the very warm side.

Rainfall Total Next Five-Days



Notice the white shades near KC. This shows no rain over the next five days, which will take us through the holiday weekend.

We experienced a fascinating moonset last night:

The Moon Set

This is such a fascinating picture. I was sort of obsessed with the "moonset" last night during our 10 p.m. news. We may get to see it again tonight.

The Tropics:

We just had a historically quiet stretch with no named storms over the Atlantic Basin. It is the first time since 1941 that we went from July 3 to Aug. 31 with no named storms.

We still don't have one this morning, but that circle with the FIVE on it is a tropical depression, and it is forecast to form into a hurricane.

Tropics

The systems farther south are still struggling to get organized.

Developing Hurricane

The northern Atlantic system will likely become a hurricane this holiday weekend, but it will be harmlessly spinning over the water. The system farther southwest will still need to be monitored closely for development as it drifts west. The one farther east is looking weaker. Overall, this quiet hurricane season continues.

The Kansas City forecast for today is for a few high clouds to drift overhead this morning, and then it will be a great day with a high in the upper 80s.

Thank you for sharing in this weather experience. Have a great Thursday.

Gary

